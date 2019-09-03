Georgia man arrested after high speed chase on I-10

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A Georgia man has been arrested following a high speed chase along I-10 eastbound, according to the Welsh Police Department.
Police say that an officer with the department attempted to stop a speeding vehicle on I-10 eastbound on Monday, September 2, 2019 around 6:30 a.m.
According to police the driver began to go faster to get away from them, driving as fast as 130 mph towards Crowley. As the suspect reached the Crowley exit he lost control of the vehicle and fled on foot.
Police say that while he fled the suspect threw away a handgun and a clear bag that police believe to contain crack cocaine.
The suspect was caught shortly afterwards and identified as James Briggs Stanford, 25, Georgia.
Stanford was arrested and booked into the Jefferson Davis Jail for speeding, aggravated flight from an officer, illegal possession of a firearm, and possession of a Schedule II narcotic.
