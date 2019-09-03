First Alert Forecast: More high heat this week as the tropics remain very active

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - For the rest of today, the temperatures will be the biggest issue. It will be rather hot as temperatures soar into the middle 90s. There will be a heat index factor too, so it will feel more like 100 degrees. Some places may not get that hot, but it will still be enough to need to take caution in the heat and stay hydrated. There will be very low rain chances and I do not expect any of us to have any shower activity today.
This evening, it will still be hot. The temperatures will cool at a quick rate around sunset, then the cooling process will slow down for the remainder of the evening and overnight. It should feel like the 90s this evening, then by tonight it will cool down to the 80s. Still no rain in the forecast as the radar remains clear!
Overnight, it will be nice and clear. I do not expect any rain. Temperatures will be more of what we are watching. Those temperatures will slowly cool down to the mid 70s. A couple places may be closer to the 80s than others. There should still be a lot of humidity making it feel a little warmer than the actual temperature. Therefore, it will be warm and muggy overnight. However, it should still be a nice start to the day on Wednesday.
On Wednesday, it will be more of the same. I do not expect any rain. I have those rain chances all the way down to zero. So, therefore I do expect a lot of sunshine and hot temperatures. It will warm up to the mid to upper 90s. There should not be too much of a heat index factor. It will feel a few degrees warmer than the actual temperature, but it should not be oppressive. Try to stay hydrated in the heat!
Don’t get too concerned though. The heat index will not be too far off from the actual temperature. This is due to northeasterly winds coming in and bringing slightly drier air. Rather than the southerly winds bringing humid air. So, even though the temperature will be in the upper 90s, it will feel like the upper 90s and maybe the lower triple digits. It will still be hot enough to take caution in the heat.
Thursday and Friday will be almost a copy and paste. More hot sunny days. Personally, I would take this because I don’t like the rain! It should be mostly sunny as the temperatures reach the upper 90s. Some areas may reach the triple digits for the actual temperature. It will certainly be hot for sure.
The reason for the low rain chances and high temperatures is because of Dorian. Dorian is riding along the east coast and will be pulling all the energy and moisture toward the center of the storm. Therefore, most of the rest of the southeast region will remain sunny and hot. Also, an upper-level high pressure will move in from the west and keep the temperature high and the rain chances low. The high-pressure center and Dorian will work together to keep this trend going.
In the tropics, Dorian is still a very dangerous storm. It is now a category two storm after being a category five for some time. The storm is moving very slowly to the west-northwest. Florida will still be impacted, but Dorian may not make landfall around that area. The Carolinas are another area that may be impacted greatly. It will take time before Dorian is gone or weakens.
Meanwhile, there are four other areas of potential development. The highest place is off the coast of Africa with a 90% chance. There is also a 60% chance from another storm nearby. In the middle of the Atlantic, there is an area with a 40% chance of development moving to the north. Then in the Gulf of Mexico, there is tropical depression seven. This may become our next named storm. This storm will move to the west towards Mexico. Right now, there is no threat to the gulf coast.
We are basically at the peek of hurricane season. This means that the tropics will have the most activity around this time of the year. Make sure to always have a plan in place and we will continue to always keep you up to date on what’s happening.
