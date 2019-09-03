First Alert Forecast: More high heat this week as the tropics remain very active

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - For the rest of today, the temperatures will be the biggest issue. It will be rather hot as temperatures soar into the middle 90s. There will be a heat index factor too, so it will feel more like 100 degrees. Some places may not get that hot, but it will still be enough to need to take caution in the heat and stay hydrated. There will be very low rain chances and I do not expect any of us to have any shower activity today.