FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hotter days ahead for Southwest Louisiana as Dorian works slowly up the East Coast

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - For the past 24 hours, Hurricane Dorian has remained nearly stationary over Grand Bahama Island, wreaking havoc on the tiny island home to Freeport, where around 27,000 people reside and is also a huge tourist destination in the NW Bahamas. This would be nearly the equivalent to having an EF-3 tornado stuck over the same location for over 24 hours, so you can imagine the degree of devastation that is occurring over that island and some of the staggering images you’ll be seeing over the days ahead once the storm departs to the north. This area will be uninhabitable for quite some time after the storm moves out and those on the islands are rescued.
Dorian hasn’t moved much at all since yesterday after putting the brakes on about 115 miles east of West Palm Beach, Florida. A gradual pull to the north is ahead today as the center begins to pull up the Florida coast, paralleling the East Coast around 100 miles or so offshore with the idea that any deviation to the west of the cone could mean far more devastating impacts to Florida’s coastline as the storm remains a powerful category 3 hurricane as of Tuesday morning. The storm will only be off the coast of Georgia by Wednesday evening and pass by South Carolina’s coastline on Thursday. A possible landfall over North Carolina is possible by Friday morning. Finally, by Friday evening the effects should diminish as it accelerates off the NE coast of New England back out to sea.
A new area of possible tropical development in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico has a high chance of development today and could become our next tropical depression or named storm before moving west-southwestward to near Tampico, Mexico by Thursday. This system poses no threat to the U.S. as it moves farther away. Another tropical disturbance west of the Cabo Verde Islands in the far eastern Atlantic could also take a name as it also has a high chance of becoming a named storm today or tomorrow, according to the National Hurricane Center.
As of this week, no storms pose any threat to Southwest Louisiana or the northern Gulf Coast as our main weather story will continue to be a building dome of heat thanks to a ridge of upper level high pressure that will establish itself nearly directly overhead through the upcoming weekend.
Each day will prove slightly hotter than the day before with afternoon highs in the upper 90s and lows at night in the middle 90s. The only consolation will be the offshore northeasterly winds which keep dew points low enough to result in heat index values each day no higher than about 104 to 105. Rain looks unlikely over the next 7 to 10 days.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.