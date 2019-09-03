FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hotter days ahead for Southwest Louisiana as Dorian works slowly up the East Coast

Dorian hasn’t moved much at all since yesterday after putting the brakes on about 115 miles east of West Palm Beach, Florida. A gradual pull to the north is ahead today as the center begins to pull up the Florida coast, paralleling the East Coast around 100 miles or so offshore with the idea that any deviation to the west of the cone could mean far more devastating impacts to Florida’s coastline as the storm remains a powerful category 3 hurricane as of Tuesday morning. The storm will only be off the coast of Georgia by Wednesday evening and pass by South Carolina’s coastline on Thursday. A possible landfall over North Carolina is possible by Friday morning. Finally, by Friday evening the effects should diminish as it accelerates off the NE coast of New England back out to sea.