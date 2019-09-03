Calcasieu Parish bus involved in crash

WESTLAKE, La. (KPLC) - A Calcasieu Parish School Board bus was involved in a traffic accident around 7 a.m. Tuesday, according to Kim Myers with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.
According to Myers, the school bus was stopped at the intersection of Ponderosa Road and Miller Avenue picking up students. The driver of the bus started to depart and then stopped again after noticing another child walking to the bus, Myers said. It was at that time a truck rear-ended the bus.
According to Myers, four students were transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. All other students were placed on another bus and transported to school.
No citations were issued, Myers said.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.