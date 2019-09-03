Boozoo Zydeco Labor Day celebration marks 35th anniversary

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Today marks 35 years of spending Labor Day the zydeco way in Iowa.
The family and friends of the late Boozoo Chavis continue his tradition of bringing the whole community together for an all-day long event of music, dancing, food, and more.
Margaret Harmon, one of Boozoo Chavis' daughters says she works with her family to help keep her father's Labor Day bash alive.
"He said well I'm just going to start playing the accordion in the yard and see what happens,” Harmon said. “Before you know it, the neighbors start coming and they brought an ice chest and it turned out well. So he said, I'm going to do this again."
Now 35 years strong, the Boozoo Labor Day celebration continues to draw more new faces every year.
"My daddy wanted to connect with everyone far and near,” Harmon said. “Bring them, sit with a lawn chair, and just have a good time."
Telissa Goodly, another family member, says as long as they pass down their love of zydeco music and memory of Boozoo Chavis, this tradition will continue.
"Now the kids are playing, they got children, they’re going to be playing,” Goodly said. “So it just goes generation to generation.
