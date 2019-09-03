Authorities investigating apparent suicide at Kinder jail

KINDER, La. (KPLC) - Authorities are investigating after a woman was found dead in a holding cell at the Kinder Police Department Saturday morning.
Sheriff Doug Hebert says the Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating at the request of the Kinder Police Department.
Hebert said in a news release that the death is being investigated as an apparent suicide.
Stacy Deshotel, 42, of Kinder, was arrested Saturday morning for domestic abuse battery and disturbing the peace by intoxication, Hebert said. She was transported to the Kinder Police Department for booking.
“Shortly after placing her in a holding cell, a female dispatcher went to speak to her and found her to be unresponsive due to apparent suicide,” Hebert said.
An ambulance was called and CPR was administered until the ambulance arrived. Deshotel was pronounced deceased at a local hospital.
