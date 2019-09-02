TROPICAL UPDATE: Multiple areas to watch in the Atlantic basin this week as Dorian takes precedence

Speaking of the Gulf of Mexico, a disturbance over the central Gulf continues to push toward the west away from Louisiana but could be in close enough proximity to bring at least one or two showers for coastal parishes this afternoon. This area was responsible for the downpours that moved through parts of the area on Sunday as continues to move farther from our area resulting in even fewer showers today. The National Hurricane Center has this area highlighted with a slight chance of tropical formation before moving WSW into Mexico by mid-week.