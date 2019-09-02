SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 1, 2019

September 2, 2019

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for September 1, 2019.

Donovan Paul Fontenot, 22, Lake Charles: Nonconsensual disclosure of a private image.

Zayne Landry Double, 18, Sulphur: Speeding; driver must be licensed; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or more); illegal carrying of weapons during the commission of a crime; creation or operation of a clandestine laboratory within 1000″ of a school (3 charges); production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug (4 charges); possession of a firearm or carrying concealed by a felon (2 charges).

Jaden Cade Weber, 18, Sulphur: Production, manufacture, or possession of a Schedule I drug; illegal carrying of weapons during the commission of a crime.

James Leonard Veillion Jr., 49, Ragley: Parole detainer.

Mason Dexter Ceasar, 25, Lake Charles: Child endangerment.

Hadley Ray Cooper, 21, Sulphur: Obstruction of justice; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; disturbing the peace.

Jordan Janae Porche, 20, Lake Charles: Aggravated battery; aggravated assault.

Avisia Blanco-Hernandez, 30, Baton Rouge: Federal detainer.

Derrick Dewayne Landry, 41, First offense DWI; possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles; public intimidation and retaliation.

Michael James Beloney Jr., 39, Lake Charles: Monetary instrument abuse.

Triston Terrell Johnson, 23, Vinton: Probation violation.

Erica Shaneha Brown, 23, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of a Schedule I drug; must comply with vehicle inspection laws.

Kyle Joseph Faul, 33, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery.

Dyantae Maleike Stevens, 20, Lake Charles: Child endangerment; false imprisonment.

Tien K Hua, 48, Youngsville: Out of state detainer.

Ryan Joshua Abshire, 29, Lake Charles: Rear reflectors on bicycles; obstruction of justice; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug.

