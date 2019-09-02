Southern University Human Jukebox drum major and others honored by local officials

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Longtime fans and supporters of Southern University’s marching band received a special treat this weekend.
The Human Jukebox band and Southern University Dancing Dolls performed at LaGrange High School and Christian Baptist Church ahead of Saturday’s season-opening football game against McNeese State University.
City officials, including Mayor Nic Hunter, honored three Lake Charles natives who currently play in the band.
- Trevon Ceasar, Drum Major
- Delexia Charles, Band member
- Owen Thierry, Band Member
All three members are graduates of Washington Marion High School.
7News spoke with Ceasar ahead of Saturday’s performance, who said it’s heartwarming to come home and see such an outpouring of support.
“It’s nice when you can come back home, practice and the community just comes and showers us with so much love and support. It just lets us know and reaffirms that what we think is true,” said Ceasar.
Trevon also served as band drum major during his time at Washington Marion High School.
The Human Jukebox Band will be making there first appearance at the 2020 New Years’ Rose Bowl Parade in California.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.