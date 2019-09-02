Sean Payton explains Saints’ decision to trade for LB Kiko Alonso

Alonso has started 63 games over his six-year career with three different teams and Sean Payton sees his addition as one of pure value “My expectation is that he comes in and competes,” he said by conference call Monday morning. “There will be a transition period and we’ll let that sort itself out but we feel like we’ve got a group of players that we have a lot of confidence in. The depth at that position has changed just a little bit and for us, it was really an opportunity to add a good player to the roster. I think it’d be premature to try to anticipate how it unfolds but we feel like he’s someone that we’ve played against. He’s a tremendous effort player. You see it, feel it when he plays so we’ll be exciting to welcome him here and find the right role as the season progresses.”