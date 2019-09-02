Sam Houston at Washington-Marion named week one TDL Game of the Week

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) - The high school football season is finally upon us, and as always, Touchdown Live will have you covered on scores and highlights for the 2019 season.
The first week sees some intriguing matchups, but Sam Houston at Washington-Marion takes the cake. The game between the Broncos and Charging Indians is the first between the former district foes since 2014.
Sam Houston is coming off a dominate win over DeRidder in jamboree action. The Broncos downed the Dragons 34-14 behind quarterback Kyle Bartley’s 210-yard performance. The senior also threw a pair of touchdowns.
Washington-Marion proved explosive vs. the Sulphur Tors last week as the Charging Indians scored three touchdowns over 59 yards. Wide receiver William Carswell proved he’s the main threat to stop as the senior totaled three catches for 147 yards and two touchdowns. The game vs. Sam Houston will also be coach Toriano Williams’ debut for W-M.
Touchdown Live comes your way every Friday night at 10:15 p.m. TDL Overtime follows at 11 p.m. and can be viewed online at kplctv.com and the KPLC 7 News Facebook page.
