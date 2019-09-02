McNeese opens as 37.5-point underdog to Oklahoma State

McNeese is coming off a tight six-point win over the Southern Jaguars in which the Cowboys forced five fumbles. McNeese used the turnovers to pile up 34 points behind just 303 yards of total offense. Wide receiver Trevor Begue had a breakout game totaling a pair of touchdowns and 50 yards on three catches. A worrisome statistic for the Cowboys came in the form of penalties as McNeese committed 16 for 177 yards.