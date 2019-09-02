McNeese opens as 37.5-point underdog to Oklahoma State

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The McNeese Cowboys have a tough game on hand following its season-opening win over Southern. The Pokes are a 37.5-point underdog to the OSU Cowboys according to 5Dimes Sportsbook.
McNeese is coming off a tight six-point win over the Southern Jaguars in which the Cowboys forced five fumbles. McNeese used the turnovers to pile up 34 points behind just 303 yards of total offense. Wide receiver Trevor Begue had a breakout game totaling a pair of touchdowns and 50 yards on three catches. A worrisome statistic for the Cowboys came in the form of penalties as McNeese committed 16 for 177 yards.
The other Cowboys had a strong offensive showing vs. Oregon State to open the season with a 52-36 win. OSU rushed for 352 yards behind sophomore running back Chuba Hubbard’s 221-yard day. Quarterback Spencer Sanders shined in his debut as well as the redshirt freshman topped the century mark rushing, while adding 203 passing yards along with three touchdowns.
The two Cowboys are set to kickoff at Boone Pickens Stadium Saturday September 7 at 6 p.m. The game is set to be televised online with ESPN+.
