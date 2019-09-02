McNeese All-Conference corner Colby Burton out for season with leg injury

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - After suffering a lower leg injury in Saturday night’s home opener, senior Colby Burton has been ruled out for the season.
Burton was the only 2018 first-team All-Southland Conference player returning for the Pokes. The cornerback broke up 10 passes and grabbed two interceptions a year ago, helping lead the Southland’s second-best defense.
“Anytime you lose a guy for a season it obviously effects you," head coach Sterlin Gilbert expressed. "The positive for him is that he will be back for next season, this will be his redshirt year. When you lose Colby like that you don’t only lose him as a player, but as a person. His leadership. His experience and who he is as a player. But we’re just fortunate that he’ll be able to recover from this and be able to come back for that fifth season.”
It has been decided by McNeese that Burton will use his redshirt this season so that he’ll be able to play his senior season come 2020.
