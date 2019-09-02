Five receiver sets, no-huddles, this isn’t your parents’ LSU offense

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVUE) - The entire spring and summer all we heard about was how different the Tiger offense would look with Joe Brady and Steve Ensminger at the controls. Well, we got our first look against Georgia Southern, and the hype was real. Formations consisting of four and five receiver sets, playing exclusively out of the shotgun, it's a brave new world for the LSU "O." Joe Burrow took full advantage of all his new toys, going 23-of-27 passing, for 278 yards, and 5 TD's.
“You know we have a great scheme. Steve (Ensminger) and Joe (Brady) did a tremendous job. Check with me, stuff like that. Put them in the right play. I thought Joe was on fire. He threw some great balls, out receivers caught the ball. The receivers that were open. There was great concepts going on out there. We had no sacks tonight, which I’m very pleased with,” said Ed Orgeron.
“Yeah I thought we could keep building on this thing. I wanted 60 tonight, but we didn’t get it. Hopefully we’ll get that eventually,” said LSU QB Joe Burrow.
“A lot of talk all summer. I was just so happy that everything came together so smoothly. It was fun to be a part of it. Fun to be a part of it and watch,” said center Lloyd Cushenberry.
One of the lucky recipients in Burrow’s aerial assault, Terrace Marshall, Jr. The sophomore racked up three TD grabs in the contest.
“That’s what we do. Coach Brady said when he first got here, everybody eats. So that’s what we’re doing,” said wide receiver Terrace Marshall.
“I was so happy for him. He didn’t get any touchdowns last season. So I was kind of looking for him tonight. I was looking for him on the first one. The play calls just wound up going to him the other two,” said Burrow.
The competition level will be amped up this week with a road visit to Austin. No sleep needed in the offensive office with Texas on the horizon.
“Steve Ensminger has a mattress in the office, with a purple LSU blanket. I don’t think he’s lefty since the beginning of camp. I leave at 10 o’clock at night, they’re still working. I come at 6, they’re still meeting. They do a tremendous job of handling Joe and the offensive staff. From putting in this offense, and making it work,” said Orgeron.
