First Alert Forecast: Low rain chances with high temperatures all week long

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - For the rest of today, the temperatures will be the biggest issue. It will be rather hot as temperatures soar into the middle 90s. There will still be a bit of a heat index factor as well too. So, it will feel more like the triple digits this afternoon. What makes it so hot today is because there are no cooling showers around to help. Therefore, you should not need an umbrella today. I would keep a bottle of water with you to stay hydrated though.