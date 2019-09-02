First Alert Forecast: Low rain chances with high temperatures all week long

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - For the rest of today, the temperatures will be the biggest issue. It will be rather hot as temperatures soar into the middle 90s. There will still be a bit of a heat index factor as well too. So, it will feel more like the triple digits this afternoon. What makes it so hot today is because there are no cooling showers around to help. Therefore, you should not need an umbrella today. I would keep a bottle of water with you to stay hydrated though.
This evening, the temperatures will still be quite warm. It should be cooling down quickly around sunset, but because it was so hot during the day, it will take some time before it cools down. Temperatures will eventually get back to the lower 80s. After sunset, it should become nice and clear with not many clouds around. Rain chances will be slim to none.
Overnight, it will be nice and clear. I do not expect any rain. Temperatures will be more of a factor. Those temperatures will slowly cool down to the mid 70s. Therefore, it will be warm and muggy overnight. However, it should still be a nice start to the day on Tuesday.
On Tuesday and Wednesday, it will be more of the same. I do not expect any rain. I have those rain chances all the way down to zero. So, therefore I do expect a lot of sunshine and hot temperatures. It will warm up to the mid to upper 90s. Try to stay hydrated in the heat!
Don’t get too concerned though. The heat index will not be too far off from the actual temperature. This is due to northeasterly winds coming in and bringing slightly drier air. Rather than the southerly winds bringing humid air. So, even though the temperature will be in the upper 90s, it will feel like the upper 90s and maybe the lower triple digits. It will still be hot enough to take caution in the heat.
Thursday and Friday will be almost a copy and paste. More hot sunny days. Personally, I would take this because I don’t like the rain! It should be mostly sunny as the temperatures reach the upper 90s. Some areas may reach the triple digits for the actual temperature. It will certainly be hot for sure.
The reason for the low rain chances and high temperatures is because of Dorian. Dorian is riding along the east coast and will be pulling all the energy and moisture toward the center of the storm. Therefore, most of the rest of the southeast region will remain sunny and hot. Also, an upper-level high pressure will move in from the west and keep the temperature high and the rain chances low. The high-pressure center and Dorian will work together to keep this trend going.
In the tropics, Dorian is a very dangerous storm. It is now a category four storm after being a category five for some time. The storm is moving very slowly to the West-northwest. The turn to the north will be taking place shortly and will still impact Florida. It will take time before Dorian is gone or weakens.
Meanwhile, there are four other areas of potential development. The highest place is off the coast of Africa with a 90% chance. There is also a 30% chance from another storm nearby. In the middle of the Atlantic, there is an area with a 50% chance of development moving to the north. The in the Gulf of Mexico, a broad area has a 50% chance of development as well. This will move to the west towards Mexico. Right now, there is no threat to the gulf coast.
We are basically at the peek of hurricane season. This means that the tropics will have the most activity around this time of the year. Make sure to always have a plan in place and we will continue to always keep you up to date on what’s happening.
