FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heat wave builds as Dorian works up the East Coast this week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - With the main attention on Hurricane Dorian, the focus in our weather this week will be a building heat wave that will send temperatures up closer to 100 in the afternoon by mid to late week. Highs weren’t much below that the past few days, topping out 95 on both Friday and Saturday and 96 on Sunday with heat index values up to around 105. We’ll see that be the case again for today with average highs up to around 95 by this afternoon and heat index readings up to 105.
The best news for our Labor Day is that rain won’t be likely as a tropical wave over the southern Gulf continues to move farther away from our coastline, pushing toward the west into Mexico. The National Hurricane Center gives this area a 40% chance of tropical development over the next 5 days, but regardless of development is not moving toward the U.S. coastline but rather toward Mexico in the Bay of Campeche.
As Major Category Five Hurricane Dorian skirts the NW Bahamas today, nearing Freeport and slowly making the all-important bend northward, continues will begin to deterioriate along the eastern and northeastern Florida coastline and eventually Georgia and the Carolinas by Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. If you have any interests in those locales, please follow the local media in the affected areas for storm-specific information as Dorian is expected to bring major impacts even if the center continues to remain just offshore.
As Hurricane Dorian pulls northward this week, a strengthening upper level ridge will send an all-out heat wave over Louisiana later this week with afternoon highs surging into the upper 90s to near 100 by Wednesday through Friday with little to no rain in the forecast each day. Heat index values will average out around 105 and 108 with heat advisories likely being issued later this week. The heat wave will be amplified by the departing hurricane to our east which will indirectly bring some slightly drier air in and help to lower humidity levels later this week keeping the heat index from surging even higher.
A couple of other tropical waves in the Atlantic could develop this week, with the strongest located closer to the Cabo Verde Islands off the African coast this morning. The National Hurricane Center gives this area an 80% chance of developing this week, but the track would keep it out to sea as it moves towards the northeast in the far eastern Atlantic. The other area located closer to Bermuda is moving toward the north and not headed for the U.S. and has a lower chance of tropical development associated with it.
Stay tuned and don’t let your guard down as we are now in the heart of hurricane season!
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
