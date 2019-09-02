FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heat wave builds as Dorian works up the East Coast this week

A couple of other tropical waves in the Atlantic could develop this week, with the strongest located closer to the Cabo Verde Islands off the African coast this morning. The National Hurricane Center gives this area an 80% chance of developing this week, but the track would keep it out to sea as it moves towards the northeast in the far eastern Atlantic. The other area located closer to Bermuda is moving toward the north and not headed for the U.S. and has a lower chance of tropical development associated with it.