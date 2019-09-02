Coach Gilbert reflects back on Saturday’s win over Southern

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Saturday marked eight straight home-opening wins for the Cowboys dating back to 2002.
This first win under new head coach Sterlin Gilbert was done in front of an atmosphere Cowboy Stadium hasn't seen in almost 20 years. The hole packed in a record crowd of 20,437 fans to watch this new look McNeese team. Here's what coach Gilbert had to say when he got a chance to go back and look at the film from Saturday.
“I think when you go back and look at all three sides of it, it’s just our effort," head coach Sterling Gilbert said. "That’s the one thing you go back and look at. Our guys playing with great effort through the entire game. That’s something you can continue to coach off of and coach with. We’re going to encourage that every Saturday. But, the effort our guys played with, the tenacity they played, the physicality in all three phases that’s something that we take as a huge positive and things that we’ll encourage to continue moving forward.”
It’s a positive that the Pokes are now 1-0, but there was some bad news that came following the win. Our 7-in-Seven top McNeese impact player, defensive back Colby Burton, who was the only first team all Southland Conference player returning this season, is officially out for the year due to a lower leg injury. But McNeese has already made the decision to redshirt him this season and he will play his senior year come 2020.
