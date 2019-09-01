Tiger fans celebrate first football game of the season

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers dominated the field for their first game of the season, while Tiger fans dominated the campus for tailgating.
“Man, I look forward to this all year long. It’s like Christmas to us,” said John Burch, a Tiger fan.
Even though the fans weren’t there to celebrate Christmas, they say the celebrations at LSU’s tailgate are like a gift that keep on giving.
“There’s nothing like the Tigers, nothing like LSU. You can honestly walk up to any tailgate at any LSU tailgate, and everyone is just so friendly and so vibrant. It’s awesome. It’s one of the best places to be,” said Lauren, who was out and about Saturday, Aug. 31 tailgating with friends.
Fans say they are excited for a great season of tailgating and LSU football.
