Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander pitches 3rd career no-hitter; first with Astros
September 1, 2019 at 2:49 PM CDT - Updated September 1 at 2:49 PM

Toronto, Ontario – Houston Astros’ ace Justin Verlander pitched his third career no-hitter on Sunday in their 2-0 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays.

Verlander struck out 14 batters, totaling 120 pitches. The only runner he allowed was Cavan Biggio on a one-out walk in the first inning.

The 36-year-old pitched his first two no-hitters with the Detroit Tigers. This marks his first no-hitter with Houston.

In 2007, Verlander no-hit the Milwaukee Brewers at Comerica Park, striking out 12.

Following in 2011, the year he won the AL MVP and Cy Young Award, Verlander got his second no-hitter, also against Toronto. He carried a perfect game into the eighth inning before allowing a walk to J.P. Arencibia.

Verlander becomes just the sixth pitcher in MLB history with more than two no-hitters and the first player in major league history to throw two no-hitters in the same visiting ballpark.

