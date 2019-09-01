Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander pitches 3rd career no-hitter; first with Astros

Toronto, Ontario – Houston Astros’ ace Justin Verlander pitched his third career no-hitter on Sunday in their 2-0 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays.
Verlander struck out 14 batters, totaling 120 pitches. The only runner he allowed was Cavan Biggio on a one-out walk in the first inning.
The 36-year-old pitched his first two no-hitters with the Detroit Tigers. This marks his first no-hitter with Houston.
In 2007, Verlander no-hit the Milwaukee Brewers at Comerica Park, striking out 12.
Following in 2011, the year he won the AL MVP and Cy Young Award, Verlander got his second no-hitter, also against Toronto. He carried a perfect game into the eighth inning before allowing a walk to J.P. Arencibia.
Verlander becomes just the sixth pitcher in MLB history with more than two no-hitters and the first player in major league history to throw two no-hitters in the same visiting ballpark.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.