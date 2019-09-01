First Alert Forecast: High pressure builds in keeping SWLA hot and dry

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Through the rest of the afternoon expect heat to continue. We’ll continue to only see a few clouds through the afternoon with rain chances remaining low. High pressure to our northwest begins to build keeping rain chances low to head into the start of our Labor Day holiday. Temperatures fall into the mid 70s overnight.
We’ll start off Labor Day with mostly clear skies and temperatures quickly warming into the mid 90s during the afternoon. Expect the heat index to fall between 100-105 during the main portion of the afternoon. Be sure to use caution when spending time outside and stay hydrated. We could see a few fair weather cumulus clouds during the afternoon, but other than that rain chances remain near zero during the afternoon. Overnight temperatures fall intot he mid 70s.
That heat continues into Tuesday with mostly clear skies once again. We’ll quickly heat up into the mid 90s during the afternoon with the heat index topping out near 105. Once again use caution when spending time outside! We could see a few clouds build during the afternoon, but they aren’t expected to produce any rain as chances stay near zero. As the sunsets we’ll see temperatures start to fall down into the mid 70s by early Wednesday morning.
Wednesday we’ll start off with a few clouds, but still see plenty of sunshine to warm us up during the afternoon. Temperatures reach the mid 90s and could creep into the upper 90s. We’ll feel like the triple with a heat index between 102-106 degrees.
That heat continues into Thursday with highs once again reaching the mid to upper 90s during the afternoon. We’ll see plenty of sunshine with rain chances remaining near zero through the day. Use caution when working outside as the heat could be dangerous as the heat index reaches 100-107.
Rain chances stay out of the forecast through the weekend with heat sticking around. We’ll see our next chance for rain at the start of the following week with those typical scattered afternoon showers or storms.
Out in the tropics we are still monitoring several areas for potential development. One near the Yucatan Peninsula that has a 30% chance of development through the next 5 days. The good news is that with high pressure developing over our area, this area of disturbed weather is forecast to move due west over the coming days.
Hurricane Dorian is now a powerful category 5 storms with dangerous winds of 185 mph with gusts over 200 mph at times. This storm is currently impacting portions of the Bahamas with devastating winds and storm surge. The storm has slowed barely moving west at only 7 mph. This brings greater chances of inland flooding as heavy tropical rains continue to fall across the area. The forecast cone still has portions of Florida in it, but Dorian is forecast to make a northern turn in the next 12-24 hours.
