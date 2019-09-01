Burrow tosses 5 TDs in unveiling of new LSU offense

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU quarterback Joe Burrow looked comfortable and was very efficient in the new offense, as he tied a school record with five touchdown passes in a single half against Georgia Southern in Tiger Stadium on Saturday.
The Tigers cruised to a 55-3 win over the Eagles.
All of Burrow’s scoring tosses were in the first half, although he did play a little in the third quarter. Three of those first half TDs went to sophomore wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr.
Sophomore wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase and junior wide receiver Justin Jefferson caught the other two touchdowns thrown by Burrow.
