Touchdown Live: Overtime - Jamboree edition

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) - Jamboree week for high school football wrapped up on Friday with only 27 local teams in action. The Rosepine-Pickering jamboree was canceled due to lightning.
Week one of the season begins Thursday, August 5. Below are all the finals from the jamboree action.
SPOT Therapy and Billy Navarre Jamboree at Sulphur High School
- Grand Lake 20 - Vinton 14
- Sam Houston 34 - DeRidder 14
- Barbe 26 - LCCP 14
- Westlake 34 - East Beauregard 14
- St. Louis 23 - LaGrange 0
- Sulphur 28 - Washington-Marion 20
Bubba Oustalet Motor Company and Jennings High School Jamboree at Jerry Simmons Stadium
- South Beauregard 10 - Welsh 7
- Iowa 10 - Jennings 7
Acadia-Vermilion Jamboree at Crowley High School
- Erath 14 - Lake Arthur 7
Luddy Herpin Jamboree at Gueydan High School
- Hamilton Christian 18 - Westminster Academy 0
- Elton 26 - Abbeville JV 8
Merryville High School Jamboree
- DeQuincy 21 - Merryville 13
Joe Nagata Jamboree at Eunice High School
- Eunice 14 - Iota 7
Allen Parish Jamboree at Kinder High School
- Kinder 21 - Oakdale 0
- Oberlin 7 - Oakdale 0
- Kinder 20 - Oberlin 0
Evangeline Parish Jamboree at Basile High School
- Ville Platte 20 - Basile 13
Many High School Jamboree
- Leesville 15 - Many 15
Rosepine High School Jamboree
- Pickering at Rosepine - Canceled
