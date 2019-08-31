Operation Warrior Relief aims to raise money to fund medical cannabis for disabled veterans

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -Medical marijuana is legal in Louisiana and available in certain pharmacies. But some of the veterans who fought for it say it’s so expensive-- they cannot afford it.
That’s why some are launching an effort called Operation Warrior Relief.
The warriors fought for their country and now suffer the aftereffects, some both physical and mental.
Izaak Thibodeaux ,who suffers chronic pain and post-traumatic stress, started Cannabis for Warriors, especially because so many have overdosed on opioids or died by suicide.
“Cannabis is saving lives across the country. It saved my life. It’s truly saving lives. If you look at the statistics on state’s that have legalized, the veterans that are in medical cannabis programs, where they can afford it, the suicide rates have dropped, the use of opioids has dropped. Overdoses have dropped,” said Thibodeaux.
Thibodeaux and Christopher Lamy are both 100% disabled veterans. Lamy says he has PTSD and related illness.
“Anxiety, depression, bipolar disorder. So, mentally I’ve been dealing with issues. I started seeking help around 2015 when my wife told me get help or I’m leaving. I didn’t really have a choice but I’m glad I did,” said Lamy.
Lamy will soon graduate from law school and plans to advocate for veterans. He’s especially concerned about mental illness and the stigma.
“When people injure their brain they’re ashamed of it and they shouldn’t be. If I injury my arm I’m not going to be ashamed to go to the doctor. It should be the same for your brain,” said Lamy.
The men are part of Operation Warrior Relief to raise money for those who might benefit from legal cannabis but cannot afford it.
“The idea is to provide direct financial assistance to veterans or first responders, provide them with direct financial assistance to be able to afford the doctor visits and the medication if that’s what they choose to do,” said Lamy.
Though medical marijuana is now available in Louisiana, Thibodeaux says it can cost a thousand dollars or more a month depending on a patient’s needs.
“I did get a bottle to give it a try and see how it helped me. I came off all sleeping meds since using it. But I am almost out and cannot afford any more,” he said.
They hope Operation Warrior Relief will provide relief those they say need it most.
Cannabis for warriors’ members encourage veterans who are struggling to contact them for support.
The hope is that by Veterans’ Day enough money will have been raised to fund medical care and medicine for six Louisiana veterans. Donations can be made through the organizations web site or Facebook page.
