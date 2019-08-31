Oakdale siblings arrested for house fire

OAKDALE, La. (KPLC) -An Oakdale brother and sister have been arrested in connection with a fire at the sister’s home.
In the late afternoon hours of July 24, the Oakdale Fire Department contacted the State Fire Marshal’s Office to assist in determining the origin and cause of a house fire located in the 300 block of Presley Street.
Following an assessment of the scene, it was determined there were multiple areas of origin and that the fire was intentionally set.
Deputies learned the owner, Priscilla Wilson, and other relatives were away from the home at the time of the fire, but had been aware of Johnny Ray Ashworth’s, plan to stop by the home while they were gone.
Johnny Ray Ashworth, 60, was booked into the Allen Parish Jail on one count of Simple Arson on July 25th.
Witness statements placing Ashworth at the home at the time the fire began, as well as evidence collected, led to Ashworth being identified as a suspect in the case and subsequently arrested.
Priscilla Wilson, 66, was booked into the Allen Parish Jail on August 27th on one count of Insurance Fraud.
SFM deputies later learned Wilson made an insurance claim for multiple items that were confirmed she did not possess at the time of the fire. She was then subsequently placed under arrest.
