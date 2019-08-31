Lawsuit filed against Port of Lake Charles by three former Port presidents

“The Port Board has a set of officers that preside over the Lake Charles Harbor and Terminal Commission,” John LeBlanc, Port Board President until August 1, when his term expired, said. “I was removed off the board, at that time I was currently serving as president of the board, and Mr. Elcie Guillory was the Vice President of the Board. So the normal progression is that the vice president moves up and takes the president’s place. You don’t have to call for an election, that’s the normal protocol of moving the officers up. Someone sought to have a different agenda and to call for an election when it was not called for and when it was not needed to be honest with you. Mr. Elcie was presiding over the meeting as the President of the Board. What concerned me was the way they just basically steamrolled the president.”