Lake Charles cajun navy accepting donations for Dorian victims

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - With this major hurricane posing a threat to the United States, the Cajun Navy has been strategizing a plan to bring some relief to the people who are going to be affected by this storm.
"Right now, it's a little too early to tell, we'll know more as we go into the weekend, but we're trying to get supplies together," Linda Clark-Fonda, Secretary/Treasurer of the Lake Charles Cajun Navy said.
Mike Reid, President of the Lake Charles Cajun Navy says Dorian could be similar to a storm that caused extreme damage back in 2017.
"We know what that is like because of Harvey a couple of years ago, whenever Harvey came over here, it devastated a lot of communities," Reid said.
They say any and all donations can be brought here to the church of the king. They say they don't need things like clothes, but rather things like bottled water, non-perishable food, air mattresses and more.
"We've been through this before, we know the supplies their going to need,” Reid said. “It's going to be bad."
"As we fill it up, it'll go,” Clark-Fonda said. “It'll be more than one trip, I'm sure."
They say they are also in need of monetary donations in order to make these trips possible.
"Any monetary donations would be appreciated, I hate to say that, we do use a lot of our own money, but that's what being in the Cajun navy is all about," Reid said.
Reid says the monetary donations can be made out to the Cajun Navy of Lake Charles and sent to P.O. Box 4183, Lake Charles, LA 70606.
He says helping out Florida now is giving back the same help they gave us just a couple of years ago.
“We had a lot of donations that came from Florida, that came to lake Charles and we brought it over to Texas to help them, so it’s time to help them back,” Reid said.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.