First Alert Forecast: A stray shower possible, but mainly hot into next week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Through the rest of this afternoon expect mostly sunny and hot conditions. Highs reach the mid 90s this afternoon with a heat index in the triple digits between 100 to 104 this afternoon. Be sure to stay hydrated as the heat is brutal! Closer to sunset we’ll see temperatures start to fall with lows falling into the mid 70s overnight.
We’ll start off Sunday with mostly clear skies that will stick around through the majority of the day. This means we’ll see high temperatures top out near the mid 90s. The heat index will be in the triple digits once again between 100-104 during the afternoon. We’ll see clouds steadily build into the afternoon with a stray shower or storm possible with a 20% chance of rain. Most of us will remain dry through the day and therefore hot. Be sure to use caution if working outside. Stay hydrated!
Labor Day will see much of the same as Sunday with mostly clear skies to start the day. Clouds build during the afternoon with the chance for a shower or storm during the afternoon. Highs top out near the mid 90s once again, but we’ll feel more like the triple digits. Overnight temperatures fall into the mid 70s.
Tuesday will be much of the same with clouds building during the afternoon and the possibility of a stray shower or storm. Highs top out near the mid 90s again with SWLA feeling like the triple digits once again. Overnight temperatures drop into the mid 70s.
Wednesday we see high pressure build in that will keep us dry through the afternoon. Rain chances are near zero which means temperatures are going to sky rocket. Highs reach the mid 90s and we’ll feel like 100-105 during the afternoon. Be sure to stay hydrated, take frequent breaks out of the sun, and wear sunscreen. Into the evening hours temperatures fall into the mid 70s.
Thursday high pressure persists and rain chances remain near zero once again. Expect similar conditions as Wednesday with a heat index between 100-105. Once again be sure to use caution when spending time outside. Stay hydrated and be sure to take frequent breaks.
Into next weekend we’ll see that normal summer time pattern return with rain chances and temperatures in the low 90s during the afternoon.
Out into the tropics there are several areas we are watching. First, we have Hurricane Dorian at a category 4 with winds at 150 mph heading towards the Bahamas. This storm is expected to continue to strengthen, but good news for Florida is that the forecast has continued to shift to the east with a northern turn taking place before making landfall. Florida can still expect rain and wind, but should avoid a direct hit.
The NHC is also watching an area of interest near the Yucatan Peninsula with a 30% chance of developing in the next 5 days. This area is expected to move due west over the coming days.
In addition, there is an area of interest just off the coast of Africa that has a high chance of development in the next 5 days. This storm is forecast to curve to the north just past the Cape Verde islands and continue out into the open Atlantic.
