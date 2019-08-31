First Alert Forecast: A stray shower possible, but mainly hot into next week

We’ll start off Sunday with mostly clear skies that will stick around through the majority of the day. This means we’ll see high temperatures top out near the mid 90s. The heat index will be in the triple digits once again between 100-104 during the afternoon. We’ll see clouds steadily build into the afternoon with a stray shower or storm possible with a 20% chance of rain. Most of us will remain dry through the day and therefore hot. Be sure to use caution if working outside. Stay hydrated!