Beauregard DA: Officer-involved shooting death of Gary Clark justified

BEAUREGARD PARISH, La. (KPLC) - Beauregard Parish District Attorney James Lestage has released his final report on the findings of the investigation in the shooting death of 21-year-old DeRidder man, Gary Clark.
The officer-involved shooting occurred around 12:45 p.m. on Feb. 27, 2019. According to initial reports, officers with the Beauregard Parish Narcotics Task Force were attempting to serve a felony arrest on Clark at a residence in the 1000 block of Oak Park Road in DeRidder.
Deputy Chief Christopher Rudy said that during the arrest Clark produced a weapon and officers fatally shot Clark.
Two officers from DeRidder Police and an officer from the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office fired at the suspect. All three were be placed on administrative leave pending the investigation.
The District Attorney released his findings today, calling the shooting justified. Responding officers gave statements saying Clark was non-compliant, and one officer described Gary Clark’s refusal of commands and says he feared Clark was raising a weapon to shoot one of them when the officer fired the first shot.
According to the document, on Feb. 27, Gary Clark became a suspect in a case regarding the theft of a pressure washer. The investigator working the case called for back up to a home on Oak Park Road after learning Clark had a warrant for his arrest.
Detective Kristopher Pruett, Detective Daniel Rick and Detective Gene Clark of the Beauregard/DeRidder Joint Narcotics Task Force, along with Deputy Charles McKinney, arrived as backup to assist in serving the warrant.
According to the document, authorities attempted to serve the warrant, “Detective Pruett knocked on the front door and announced loudly that they were police officers. Detectives Rick and Clark were with Detective Pruett near the front door. Officer Campbell and Deputy McKinney went to the rear of the house to watch a back window.”
The document goes on to state that as officers attempted to make contact with Clark at the door, a resident said Clark was trying to exit the home through a window. The document states that officer Campbell’s body camera shows Clark coming out of the window with a gun in his hand. As Clark spotted the authorities, he went back into the room.
Deputy McKinney tried to enter the window with his taser drawn while Det. Pruett was yelling at Clark to drop his gun. Det. Pruett then fired one shot from his .40 caliber Sig 226 service weapon as Deputy McKinney deployed his taser.
The document says Clark was apparently struck in the right wrist by the .40 caliber bullet and in the back by the taser.
The document also states, ‘Gary Clark dropped the weapon after the taser and initial shot. He fell to the ground, grabbed the weapon again in his left hand, transferred it to his right hand and began to raise it. Detectives Pruett, Rick and Clark then discharged their weapons which resulted in the death of Gary Clark.’
More details from the document reveal that Deputy McKinney’s taser camera corroborated the events. In total 14 shots were fired in approximately three seconds, with 10 of those striking Clark, according to the document.
An ambulance was requested and Clark was pronounced dead at the scene. Louisiana State Police were then contacted and agreed to conduct the investigation into the shooting.
According to the document, the evidence received and reviewed by the District Attorney demonstrates that the actions of law enforcement were justified.
“The death of Gary Clark was legally justified and no criminal responsibility can be found for Detective Kristopher Pruett, Detective Daniel Rick and Detective Gene Clark as all three (3) were legally exercising their right of self-defense.”
