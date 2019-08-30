Westlake residents call for traffic light to be installed at Westwood Road intersection

WESTLAKE, La. (KPLC) - After a crash at a Westlake intersection, residents in the area are calling for a traffic light to be installed.
“The airbag came out and I couldn’t see anything, I could hear the car squealing, the tires. Next thing I knew I landed up against the sign," Sandra Sepulvado, who was involved in said wreck earlier this week, said.
Sepulvado got into a car accident at the corner of Westwood Road, where National Drive turns into Hudson Drive. When she shared her photos online of the accident, many residents in the area agree this intersection needs a stop light.
“It used to be okay, but, the plants have accumulated so many employees, and then the additional street by the golf course was built. There’s just so much traffic here I’ve heard of so many accidents," Sepulvado said.
Greg Elliott, who owns property at one corner of the intersection, agreed, saying a traffic light is needed now more than ever.
“A light has been needed on this corner for a long time. Now that we have a golf course here, new apartments, all these people working form out of town, when they get off, they’re impatient, like animals. They will not wait in traffic lines. They’ll run off the roads to try and get around you, they run through my parking lot," Elliott said.
He thinks the intersection needs to be studied.
“The government needs to look at this corner. If they want to stand on the corner at traffic time to see how many nuts there are, they’d put a red light up," Elliott said.
7News reached out to the Department of Transportation and Development to see if it’s studying the area — spokesperson Tammy York said they’re not at this time.
