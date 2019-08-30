Third former Lake Charles Police officer pleads guilty to excessive force in federal court

The narrative states ‘officers pursued [the suspect] over a chain linked fence’ and the pursuit continued until the suspect fell. Kleckley states he ‘immediately attempted to gain control of [the suspect], unsure of his reason for falling and due to [the suspect] possibly still having a knife and his previous actions towards police and the public Ofc. Kleckley advised [the suspect] to place his hands behind his back, applying closed fisted hammer strikes to [the suspect’s] back region. ‘[Another LCPD officer] arrived to aid Ofc. Kieckley [Kleckley], advising [the suspect] to stop resisting multiple times as [the suspect] continued to not place his hands behind his back. [Another LCPD officer] used his department issued taser to drive stun {the suspect} in the middle of his back area, attempting to gain control of [the suspect’s] arms as he continued to pull them away from Ofc. Kieckley [Kleckley], who at which time was attempting to place [the suspect] in handcuffs’.