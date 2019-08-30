SWLA Arrest Report - August 30, 2019

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for August 30, 2019.
Corey James Washington, 32, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (5 charges); probation violation (3 charges).
Carlos Esteban Taperia-Taperia, 22, Waggaman: Federal detainer.
Joshua Caleb Touchet, 19, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug.
Philip Jacob George, 39, Sulphur: First offense failure to pay child support; contempt of court.
Jeremy James Mooney, 31, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug.
Dominique Divonte Singleton, 26, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (2 charges); instate detainer (2 charges).
Jose Kristian Salter, 21, Sulphur: Probation violation.
Kendal Keith Roy, 39, Jennings: Revocation of parole; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule III drug; possession of a Schedule I drug.
Merrick Louis Perkins, 38, Lake Charles: aggravated flight from an officer; threatening a public officials; hit and run driving; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; disturbing the peace.
Tyrone Edward Chapman, 36, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; probation detainer.
Jeromy Fontenot, 43, Lake Charles: Parole detainer.
Todd Anthony Sonnier, 39, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; instate detainer.
Shawn Andrew Simien, 29, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (2 charges); armed robbery; attempted armed robbery.
Jeremiah Lynel Janice, 25, Vinton: Second degree battery.
Brandon Delvin Guidry, 25, Vinton: Second degree battery.
Brian Keith Robinson, 29, Lake Charles: Armed robbery; attempted armed robbery.
Rex Allison Jr., 37, Lake Charles: Armed robbery; attempted armed robbery; misrepresentation during booking.
Joseph Cuwayde Semien, 26, Sulphur: Theft between $750 and $5,000; burglary.
Kevin William Richey, 39, Starks: Aggravated crime against nature.
Andre Christopher Williams, 33, DeQuincy: Domestic abuse.
Seth Marius Sibille, 34, Hayes: Possession of drug paraphernalia; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug; domestic abuse.
Justin Lane Smith, 29, Lake Charles: Entry or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden; possession of drug paraphernalia; first offense possession of synthetic marijuana; possession of a Schedule III drug.
Kenderick Duane Jones, 39, Ferriday: Following vehicles; proper equipment required in vehicles; possession of a Schedule II drug; attempt and conspiracy.
Leigh-Anne Margaret Gwatney, 21, Lake Charles: Loitering at the Calcasieu Correctional Center; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of a Schedule IV drug; contraband in a penal institution; obstruction of justice.
Jeremiah Markel Moore, 18, Lake Charles: Loitering at the Calcasieu Correctional Center; possession of a Schedule IV drug; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.