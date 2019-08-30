SWLA Arrest Report - August 30, 2019

August 30, 2019

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for August 30, 2019.

Corey James Washington, 32, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (5 charges); probation violation (3 charges).

Carlos Esteban Taperia-Taperia, 22, Waggaman: Federal detainer.

Joshua Caleb Touchet, 19, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug.

Philip Jacob George, 39, Sulphur: First offense failure to pay child support; contempt of court.

Jeremy James Mooney, 31, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug.

Dominique Divonte Singleton, 26, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (2 charges); instate detainer (2 charges).

Jose Kristian Salter, 21, Sulphur: Probation violation.

Kendal Keith Roy, 39, Jennings: Revocation of parole; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule III drug; possession of a Schedule I drug.

Merrick Louis Perkins, 38, Lake Charles: aggravated flight from an officer; threatening a public officials; hit and run driving; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; disturbing the peace.

Tyrone Edward Chapman, 36, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; probation detainer.

Jeromy Fontenot, 43, Lake Charles: Parole detainer.

Todd Anthony Sonnier, 39, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; instate detainer.

Shawn Andrew Simien, 29, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (2 charges); armed robbery; attempted armed robbery.

Jeremiah Lynel Janice, 25, Vinton: Second degree battery.

Brandon Delvin Guidry, 25, Vinton: Second degree battery.

Brian Keith Robinson, 29, Lake Charles: Armed robbery; attempted armed robbery.

Rex Allison Jr., 37, Lake Charles: Armed robbery; attempted armed robbery; misrepresentation during booking.

Joseph Cuwayde Semien, 26, Sulphur: Theft between $750 and $5,000; burglary.

Kevin William Richey, 39, Starks: Aggravated crime against nature.

Andre Christopher Williams, 33, DeQuincy: Domestic abuse.

Seth Marius Sibille, 34, Hayes: Possession of drug paraphernalia; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug; domestic abuse.

Justin Lane Smith, 29, Lake Charles: Entry or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden; possession of drug paraphernalia; first offense possession of synthetic marijuana; possession of a Schedule III drug.

Kenderick Duane Jones, 39, Ferriday: Following vehicles; proper equipment required in vehicles; possession of a Schedule II drug; attempt and conspiracy.

Leigh-Anne Margaret Gwatney, 21, Lake Charles: Loitering at the Calcasieu Correctional Center; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of a Schedule IV drug; contraband in a penal institution; obstruction of justice.

Jeremiah Markel Moore, 18, Lake Charles: Loitering at the Calcasieu Correctional Center; possession of a Schedule IV drug; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime.

