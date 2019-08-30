Sports Person of the Week - Keegan Nelms

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - McNeese outside hitter Keegan Nelms has been a staple on the Cowgirl volleyball team since she arrived on campus.
“I fell in love with the school and the culture,” McNeese outside hitter Keegan Nelms said. “A little town like Lake Charles, I just loved it.
The senior has started every match for McNeese the past two seasons and has played in every single match so far in her career.
"I didn’t expect that at all,” admitted Nelms on playing as a freshman. “What I heard about college volleyball is that your freshman year was a learning experience and that you would get thrown in and get used to college because it’s such a different pace than high school and club.”
Despite being thrown in the fire early on, Nelms has produced. She finished second on the team in digs as a freshman and has led the Cowgirls in kills the past two years. She credits her success to being a team player.
"I don't like whenever other people get down on themselves on the court," said Nelms. "I like to lift them up and if a setter has a bad set one time I try to cheer them up and tell them to give me the next ball and I'll put it away."
Nelms was also the Cowgirls leader in points a season ago and was named to the preseason all-conference first team going into her senior campaign. She plans on making her last season in the blue and gold the best one.
“I want to finish at the top of the conference and go win that championship,” Nelms expressed. “That’s the dream. I want to get that ring, win our conference and win that championship.”
