LSP: How to stay safe on the roads this Labor Day weekend

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Labor Day, known as the unofficial end of summer, also happens to be the fourth deadliest travel weekend in the United States.
Trooper Derek Senegal with the Louisiana State Police said he knows it’s a weekend of barbecues and parties, but cautions against driving after drinking.
“If you are going to consume any type of alcoholic beverage, of course we want you to have a designated driver. Just you know, put them on standby, tell them, hey, I’m going over here, so I may consume a few beverages," Senegal said.
Another big thing to remember this weekend, always wear your seat belt.
Senegal said that could be the difference between life and death if you’re in an accident.
“Buckle up, right, because we have a lot of crashes and fatalities where, crashes are survivable if you just use that seat belt properly," Senegal said.
He said state police will be on the roads throughout the weekend keeping drivers safe, and looking for anyone who might pose a threat to that safety.
Another tip before heading out, Senegal said if you plan on driving this weekend leave early and with plenty of time to avoid being in a rush, and that rush hour traffic.
If you have a long drive, and want to check road conditions before heading out, the Louisiana Department of Traffic and Development has traffic cameras set up across the state.
CNN has some more safety tips for you ahead of the holiday weekend.
- Don’t drink and drive a boat
- Wait out lightning storms inside
- Swim safe and wear sunscreen
