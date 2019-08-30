Louisiana secures $76 million to address traffic

The I-12 project will add a third lane in each direction and include new bridges over U.S. 190 and Ponchitolawa Creek/Tammany Trace. St. Tammany Parish is contributing $8 million to the project. DOTD is partnering with St. Tammany Parish for several projects on I-12, including the section between LA 21 and U.S. 190, for which the parish received a $25 million Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development (BUILD) grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation in December 2018. DOTD is also preparing plans for the third phase of I-12 improvements from LA 1077 to U.S. 190.