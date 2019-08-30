Local woman shares horrific story of father and three sons killed by drunk driver

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -A Louisiana family on vacation in Florida nearly ten years ago lost four of its members in a horrific drunk driving crash. The wife of one of the men killed wants to create more awareness of the problem and share how to get help
They were vacationing in St. Petersburg and the men went to the movies, while the women stayed home with the children.
With the morning, we woke up, realized the guys weren't there. Started calling local hospitals, police stations.
Soon, the police arrived with the horrible news.
“I just blurted out, ‘Was it all of them?’ and that’s when we heard, ‘Yes.’ All four of them had died,” said Sandie McConnel Wright.
The father, Elroy McConnell and his three sons-- Roy, Nathan and Kelly had been killed in a drunk driving crash.
Wright was married to Roy the third who was 28 years old.
“I will never be the same. Losing a significant other, you can't love the way you used to love. You are broken,” she said.
Their son was only a few months old, but Sandie keeps his father's memory alive by celebrating his birthday and they make a point to visit the cemetery every year.
Even after nine years, she says she has bad days and never knows when something may trigger her emotions.
“My son, football was his dad's sport. We started football two years ago and it had been seven years since the accident but walking through academy to buy stuff, simply buying stuff for football, I just had a meltdown. Because, that wasn't my thing, that was his dad's thing,” she said.
The man who caused the crash, Demetrius Donte Jordan is in prison convicted of four counts of DUI manslaughter. He was 20 years old when it happened, and his current release date is 2052.
“I hope that it affected his family and his friends and taught people there are true consequences with your actions,” said Wright.
Sandie is involved in the new chapter of Mothers Against Drunk Drivers. She says they want to reach out to others who are suffering.
"I longed for somebody to talk to that had been in my situation to hear how I was feeling and to make sure I wasn't crazy. There's so many benefits of MADD that we have locally that need to be told," she said.
Wright and others hope to get the community to participate in the September 14th walk for MADD, to ultimately help prevent other families from experiencing such loss.
MADD ‘s web site has more information on services and drinking and driving, as well as the upcoming walk on the local Facebook page and a local web page. To reach someone by phone call MADD Louisiana @ 225-926-0807 extension 2251 and ask for Valerie Cox.
