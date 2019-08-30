Local non-profit looks to campers to help homeless community

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - We often hear about the resources, seen and unseen, that are available for the homeless. However, a new local non-profit has a unique method to house homeless veterans, and so far, it’s working.
Shari Williamson and Roddy Blackburn started Build for American Veterans in 2018 to help reduce homelessness in the lake area.
“We try to reach out an give someone the chance that they need,” said Blackburn.
What started out as a simple roof job has manifested into something quite special. Through the non-profit, Williamson and Blackburn have not only been able to give back to those who’ve served, but anyone who’s fallen on hard times.
“Build for American Veterans actually started with the first camper that we gave away. We had a job where the customer couldn’t afford to
The duo fulfills their mission by fixing up old campers and donating them to those in need.
“She’ll spot a camper in someone’s yard and she’ll ask them, ‘what are you going to do with that camper?’," Blackburn said. “A lot of times, they just want it out of their yard.”
The main goal was to help local veterans but through that calling they discovered an even bigger need within the overall homeless community.
“We want to be that next step for them because they don’t know --how am I going to get an apartment, how am I going to pay these bills. Donating a camper and a camper spot.. they have electricity that goes along with it and all they have to do is buy a camper spot and we give them a leg-up to do that," said Williamson.
Although the venture is quite new, the message of hope has resonated with so many.
“I’ve been homeless and I’ve been down the same road most of the people that are in these homeless shelters have been down," said Dakota Langley.
Ultimately, Shari and Roddy hope that the work they're doing serves as motivation for others to lend a helping hand.
“I would just like to see Lake Charles rebuild itself and not have so many people that are homeless because we don’t know how many are truly out there," said Williamson.
So far, Build for American Veterans has donated a total of 7 campers to those in need.
If you’d like to help by donating, contact Build for American Veterans at 337-794-2792.
