Lake Charles Police investigating 4th Avenue shooting

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred in the 1500 block of 4th Avenue, according to Capt. Kevin Kirkum with Lake Charles Police.
The investigation began when officers were called to a local hospital around 10:29 p.m. Thursday evening in reference to two victims with gunshot wounds, said Kirkum.
According to Kirkum, officers discovered that the shooting happened in the 1500 block of 4th Avenue, where two vehicles exchanged gun fire and subjects in each vehicle were wounded. The victims were taken to a medical facility in Lafayette where they are stable at this time.
The investigation is ongoing. Kirkum asks anyone with information to contact the Lake Charles Police Department.
