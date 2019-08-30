Lake Charles Police arrest 3 accused of armed robbery

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Police Department has arrested three men who are accused of armed robbery, according to Capt. Kevin Kirkum with Lake Charles Police.
The investigation began at 10:17 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 29, when police received a call about occupants of a white Chevy Tahoe in the 600 block of Sally Mae Street. According to Kirkum, the complainant said the suspects were firing shots from the vehicle.
When officers arrived to the area they observed a white Chevy Tahoe and made a traffic stop, said Kirkum. While speaking with the suspects inside the Tahoe, a victim of a robbery walked up to officers and told them that he had been robbed by the subjects in the Tahoe at gunpoint, said Kirkum.
Upon further investigation, officers were able to recover items that were taken from the victim, as well as a weapon, from inside the Chevy Tahoe. According to Kirkum, at this time there is no indication that the weapon was fired.
The suspects and charges are as follows:
- Rex Allison Jr, 37, charged with armed robbery, armed robbery with a firearm, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
- Shawn Andrew Simien, 29, charged with armed robbery, armed robbery with a firearm, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
- Brian Keith Robinson, 29, charged with armed robbery.
All three men are Lake Charles residents. No bonds have been set at this time. Det. Willie Fontenot is the lead investigator.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.