Hall of Famer Jim Langer, of the Dolphins perfect season, dead at 71

In this May 2, 2014, file photo, Jim Langer is introduced before the inaugural Pro Football Hall of Fame Fan Fest in Cleveland. Pro Football Hall of Fame center Jim Langer, who was literally in the middle of the Miami Dolphins’ 1972 perfect season, has died at the age of 71. Langer died Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, at a Coon Rapids, Minnesota hospital near his home of a sudden heart-related problem, said his wife, Linda. (Source: Mark Duncan)