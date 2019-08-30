FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Slightly less humid this weekend with very little rain

Powerful Hurricane Dorian continues strengthening over the warm Atlantic waters and is still on track for landfall across the East Coast of Florida by Monday. The main difference in the forecast from the past 24 hours is the storms is expected to slow down and make for a later arrival time Monday evening. The even more concerning part is that Dorian is expected to completely stall out over Florida through the middle of next week, bringing the threat of flooding to much of the Sunshine State next week. The storm is still expected to roll ashore as a category 4 hurricane, and eventually weaken over land before turning north and moving toward Georgia and the Carolinas by late next week. The current forecast would bring no impacts to Southwest Louisiana but is something we’ll continue to watch closely over the next several days.