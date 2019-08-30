FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Slightly less humid this weekend with very little rain

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - With temperatures again in the 70s across Southwest Louisiana to begin our Friday, another great day is ahead in our forecast with slightly lower humidity resulting in afternoon highs in the 90s only feeling like around 100 to 102 this afternoon. You won’t need to worry about the umbrella out the door this morning and there is only a very small chance of a couple spotty afternoon storms developing later today. Rain chances are dropped to around 10% from mid to late afternoon.
A great evening for high school football is in the works although it will be warm in the sunshine until the sun sets this evening with temperatures around 90 at kickoff around 7:00 p.m. and dropping into the lower to middle 80s by the 4th quarter. Rain chances are low and winds are light, so there should not be any weather related issues for the games this evening.
A sun filled start to our Saturday will come by way of temperatures in the lower 70s at sunrise and warming up nicely through the day, topping out in the 90s. For those planning to tailgate at the McNeese game tomorrow, plan to pack on the sunscreen and it will again be hot but not overly humid, so it’s more of a tolerable heat. You’ll want to find some shade though as highs reach the lower to middle 90s tomorrow. Rain chances again remain low at less than 20%.
A trough of low pressure skirts across the Gulf on Sunday and kicks up a small chance of showers Sunday, Monday and Tuesday although models continue to trend toward keeping the highest rain chances offshore with only limited rain coverage inland, so I’m going no more than a 20-30% chance of showers each day Sunday through Wednesday.
Powerful Hurricane Dorian continues strengthening over the warm Atlantic waters and is still on track for landfall across the East Coast of Florida by Monday. The main difference in the forecast from the past 24 hours is the storms is expected to slow down and make for a later arrival time Monday evening. The even more concerning part is that Dorian is expected to completely stall out over Florida through the middle of next week, bringing the threat of flooding to much of the Sunshine State next week. The storm is still expected to roll ashore as a category 4 hurricane, and eventually weaken over land before turning north and moving toward Georgia and the Carolinas by late next week. The current forecast would bring no impacts to Southwest Louisiana but is something we’ll continue to watch closely over the next several days.
