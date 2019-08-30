First Alert Forecast: Hot holiday weekend for SWLA

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Through the rest of the afternoon expect the heat to stick around. Temperatures are in the low 90s for much of the area and we fell like the upper 90s to low triple digits. Rain chances remain slim as we could see one or two showers this afternoon, but most of us will remain dry. We’ll continue to see a mix of sun and clouds into that sunset period before we’ll start to see more clear skies overnight. Temperatures fall into the mid 70s.
Saturday we’re in store for a good one! The heat sticks around, but that rain chance is almost nonexistent. Meaning plenty of sunshine to kick off our labor day weekend. Temperatures will be a bit warmer topping out near 93 with a heat index in the upper 90s to low triple digits. Be sure to wear sunscreen and stay hydrated while out side. If you plan on spending the day on the water those conditions look favorable as well with light and variable winds between 5-10 mph. Overnight we’ll see temperatures begin to fall into the low 70s.
Sunday looks to be another good day with rain chances staying low. We’ve got high temperatures in the low 90s and a 20% chance of a hit or miss afternoon shower. Expect a mix of sun and clouds with a heat index in the upper 90s to low triple digits. Once again be sure to stay hydrated and wear that sunscreen!
We’ll be back to that normal summertime pattern on Monday with the return of afternoon rain chances. We’ll start the day with temperatures in the low to mid 70s. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds through the morning warming us into the low 90s to start the day. We’ll see heat index values in the upper 90s to triple digits during the afternoon and an chance for a scattered afternoon shower or storm. Any outdoor plans on Labor Day should be good to go, just remember if thunder roars head indoors! After sunset temperatures will start to cool off dropping into the mid 70s overnight.
Tuesday expect much of the same with a 30% chance of an afternoon shower or storm. Temperatures top out in the low 90s with a heat index in the upper 90s to low triple digits. Keep the umbrella handy just in case, but most of us will remain dry or be able to avoid the rain as it will be hit or miss. Overnight temperatures fall into the mid 70s.
Wednesday into next weekend we see high pressure build in from the west as we get trapped underneath that heat dome again. Meaning its going to get hot through the end of next week. Cooling rain chances remain practically nonexistent through the end of the week with mostly sunny skies. Be sure to use caution in the heat as the heat index will be in the triple digits through the majority of the day. Drink plenty of water and take frequent breaks! As we head into the start of next week it doesn’t look like that heat is going anywhere.
Out in the tropics there is nothing to be concerned about for SWLA. We are still monitoring Hurricane Dorian as it has reached a major category 3 storm with winds at 115 mph. As Dorian continues to approach the east coast of Florida we’ll watch as it strengthens over the warm waters of the Atlantic. After making landfall Dorian will turn to the north continuing to dump rain across much of the state of Florida.
