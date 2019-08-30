First Alert Forecast: Hot holiday weekend for SWLA

Wednesday into next weekend we see high pressure build in from the west as we get trapped underneath that heat dome again. Meaning its going to get hot through the end of next week. Cooling rain chances remain practically nonexistent through the end of the week with mostly sunny skies. Be sure to use caution in the heat as the heat index will be in the triple digits through the majority of the day. Drink plenty of water and take frequent breaks! As we head into the start of next week it doesn’t look like that heat is going anywhere.