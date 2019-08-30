Choi hits key double, Rays rally past Astros 9-8

Astros: RHP Josh James (shoulder) will make what manager AJ Hinch said he hopes will be his last rehab outing at Triple-A Round Rock. James will be evaluated Friday to see if he needs another rehab outing. .. SS Carlos Correa (back) still hasn't begun swinging and will not travel with the team on its upcoming road trip. ... RHP Ryan Pressly (knee) has been doing soft throwing and keeping his arm strength up. Pressly had right knee arthroscopic surgery and is expected to be out four to six weeks. ... Hinch said neither RHP Brad Peacock (shoulder) nor RHP Aaron Sanchez (pectoral) will play catch during the upcoming road trip.