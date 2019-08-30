Boating safely on Labor Day weekend

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -Planning on heading out on the boat for your Labor Day weekend? If so, it’s important to remember some safety tips to ensure both you, your family, and friends enjoy your time without any accidents.
Those hitting the waters for the final time this summer during the Labor Day weekend are reminded to continue practicing safe boating and swimming habits.
Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries agent Matthew Perkins says Labor Day weekend is one of the busiest times of the year on the lake.
“A lot of people are going to be out on the water so all of our agents are going to be out on the water stopping boats and making sure everyone’s safe," said Perkins.
Perkins says the same rules you follow on the road should also be taken into account while on the water.
“When you’re out in the sun and you’re hot and you’re sweating..what might be 2 beers for you on land might only be 1 beer for you out on the water.”
Additionally, those boating should be mindful of their surroundings and ensure their safety gear is still in good shape before venturing off shore.
The Safe Boating Campaign , a worldwide effort focused on responsible boating led by the National Safe Boating Council, has the following safety tips to keep in mind:
- Check the equipment of the boat before taking it out on the water.
- Wear a life jacket.
- Use an engine cutoff device in case anyone accidentally falls over when the boat is in motion.
- Know what the weather is going to look like for the day or weekend before you get in the water.
- Pay attention while driving, similar to a car.
- Understand all the safety speeds in every place you drive your boat.
- Don't drive a boat under the influence.
- Have a cell phone/ satellite phone / VHF radio in case of an emergency.
It’s not that this is anything new, just a higher concentration of enforcement since there’s more activity expected this weekend.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.