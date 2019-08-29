Wildlife center speaks on impact of development in Lake Charles

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Suzy Heck provides shelter for wildlife and says Lake Charles has seen a huge amount of development since she moved over 30 years ago. This development could be harmful to wildlife in our area.
“It’s the land stripping, all the houses, the roads," Heck said. " That effects everything.”
Land stripping leaves many wild species without homes, resulting in sightings like bobcats, raccoons, or deer on residential property.
“The animals were there first," Heck said. "They rely on what they were brought up in and slowly, well not even slowly, it’s just disappearing.”
The city’s public information officer left a statement.
“The City is committed to wildlife conservation and actively seeks partnerships that will help preserve acceptable habitats for these species that are unfortunately at times negatively impacted by the rapid growth the area has experienced in recent years. Tuten and Riverside Parks are two prime examples of the City’s commitment to developing, maintaining and nurturing natural environments while providing an incredible outdoor experience for residents and visitors that add to quality of life in the City.”
Heck says there is little to do to stop development, but we should continue to take pride in our environment.
“Don’t land strip," Heck said. "It doesn’t take any time or skill to build a house and leave the trees.”
