Travelers can now download e-books for free at BTR airport while waiting for flights

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Parish Library has a new toy, and its going to be in the Baton Rouge Metro Airport.
The device is called a popup book and allows non-library members to download free e-books on their smart phones before flights. The assistant library director says connecting to the popup book network that stretches through concourse A allows people to download e-books in just seconds. Also, travelers do not have to be a member of the library to download a book; anyone can use it.
The library says it’s part of their plan to make people want to read.
