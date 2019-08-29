Travelers can now download e-books for free at BTR airport while waiting for flights

Travelers moving through the Baton Rouge Metro Airport can now download e-books for free on their smart phones. (Source: WAFB)
By Spencer Soicher | August 29, 2019 at 4:36 PM CDT - Updated August 29 at 5:50 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Parish Library has a new toy, and its going to be in the Baton Rouge Metro Airport.

The device is called a popup book and allows non-library members to download free e-books on their smart phones before flights. The assistant library director says connecting to the popup book network that stretches through concourse A allows people to download e-books in just seconds. Also, travelers do not have to be a member of the library to download a book; anyone can use it.

The library says it’s part of their plan to make people want to read.

