NOPD: 2 women sought for beating landlord; demanding rental deposit back

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -The NOPD is searching for two women who allegedly beat a man when he would not return their rental deposit.
According to police, it happened Aug. 23 in the 8800 block of Gervais Street.
Police say Christine Craig and Arlene Craig, 67, reportedly arrived at the victim’s residence, demanding immediate payment of their rental deposit. The victim advised the deposit would be returned at the end of their contract.
The women then allegedly began to beat the victim with punches and kicks. The victim retreated into his home, however the pair was able to get inside and allegedly continued their attack.
When located, the women will be arrested and each charged with home invasion and simple battery of the infirmed.
