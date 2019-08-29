More details released in 5th Street double homicide

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Police Department has released more details in the 5th Street double homicide that occurred in June, according to Capt. Kevin Kirkum with Lake Charles Police.
Charles Devonte Moore, 17, was arrested at his home at 4:20 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 21 in connection with the shooting, said Kirkum.
Kirkum confirms that Moore’s arrest is in connection to two people found dead in a car on 5th Street in June.
Zachary Reed, 16, and Donovan Citizen, 28, were found dead in the car.
Lake Charles Police Officers were dispatched to the 1900 block of 5th Street on June 14 after receiving a report of a vehicle crash. Shortly after investigators found both the driver and passenger had gunshot wounds and were deceased, said Kirkum.
The investigation revealed that Moore and Reed were allegedly planning to rob Citizen.
According to Kirkum, Citizen then fatally shot Reed and Moore fatally shot Citizen.
Kirkum asks anyone with more information about this case to call lead investigator Sgt. John Russell at 337-491-1311.
Corporal Princeton Jackson completed the initial offense report. Evidence Officer Brandie Baudin processed the scene. Sgt. John Russell is the lead investigator. Sgt. Joey Romero arrested Moore.
