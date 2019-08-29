Local doctor reacts to FDA push for graphic cigarette labeling

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - This month, the Food and Drug Administration took a stand on smoking, proposing a graphic labeling campaign on cigarette packaging to warn about the risk.
Dr. Muhammad Nazim with Lake Charles Memorial Hospital says the current text warning on tobacco products simply isn't enough.
"You have a text warning at this time, but that text warning, usually people ignore it,” Nazim said. “If you put in a graphic warning, they will see what their lungs will look like, how their mouth will look like, what their eyes will look like."
But Lisa Moye, who sells cigarettes and is a smoker herself, says it might not change the mind of a current smoker.
"I don't feel that it will change the attitudes of those who already smoke,” Moye said. “Their smokers. I would like to see it change, but if their going to smoke their going to smoke."
The first country to implement these graphic labels was Canada in 2000. Now more than 120 countries do so. However, labels in the U.S. haven’t been updated since 1984. Moye says she's on board if it makes a difference.
"If changing the labels will stop one child from smoking, then they have accomplished what they have set out to do," Moye said.
"A picture is worth a thousand words, so let's see, time will tell," Nazim said.
The FDA says this new proposal is open for public comments on the matter through October 15th.
