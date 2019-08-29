Former LSU star Darrius Guice trash talks Texas Longhorns in Instagram post with Matthew McConaughey

(WAFB) - Former LSU star and current Washington Redskins running back Darrius Guice was excited to meet actor Matthew McConaughey, according to a recent Instagram post.
However, the former Tiger did not miss an opportunity to trash talk McConaughey’s beloved University of Texas Longhorns. McConaughey, who graduated from the university in 1993, recently accepted a position as film professor, according to a report CNN.
Guice posted a photo of himself posing with McConaughey on Aug. 28 with the caption “Just met my favorite actor and told him we gone whoop @texasfootball a** next week!”
Even before McConaughey accepted a teaching position at the University, his love of the Longhorns has been well documented.
The LSU Tigers will take on the University of Texas Longhorns at Darrell K. Royal Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas on at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7.
