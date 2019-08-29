Five suspects arrested in Pryce Street shooting

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Five Lake Charles men have been arrested in connection with a shooting on Pryce Street that happened earlier in August, according to Capt. Kevin Kirkum with the Lake Charles Police Department.
The investigation began after officers were called to the 100 block of Pryce Street around 12:57 a.m. on Aug. 4, in reference to a shooting, Kirkum said.
The shooting wounded four victims. One male was shot in the face, another in the left thigh, the third was shot in the left wrist, and a female victim was shot in the back. All survived their injuries.
A description of the vehicle was given to law enforcement and around 1:04 a.m. Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies stopped a vehicle in Westlake that fit the description given, said Kirkum. When deputies stopped the 2005 silver Impala two suspects fled on foot. The other suspects in the car were detained and a stolen firearm was found in the vehicle.
After a two week investigation into the shooting, Lake Charles Police detectives were able to match evidence possessed by the suspects to the crime scene, Kirkum said.
According to Kirkum, the investigation determined that occupants of the Impala, using multiple firearms, shot from the vehicle into a crows of people in front of a Pryce Street business. Investigators still don’t know if the suspects had a specific target or if it was a random firing of weapons into the crowds, said Kirkum.
The suspects are as follows:
- Michael R. Dantley, 21
- Christopher J. Williams, 20
- Anthony Ray Jenkins, 18
- Jacorey Jamal Murray, 19
- Devonte Marcel Stephens, 17
All suspects were arrested on charges of assault by drive-by shooting and negligent injuring. All bonds were set at $1,010,000.00 by Judge Clayton Davis.
Det. Sgts. Brenda Desormeaux and Hope Sanders were the lead investigators.
